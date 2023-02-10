The Tracy Police department recognized the promotion of two officers and the addition of one new officer during a swearing in ceremony at the City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Chief Sekou Millington introduced Cpt. Octavio Lopez , Lt. Mario Yist and new officer Mitchell Van Dyk before administering the oath to all three.
Lopez fills the position left with the retirement of Cpt. Alex Neicu in early January.
He started his career at the Tracy Police Department as a police trainee in December 2002 and became a sworn officer in 2003.
Lopez’ assignments at the Tracy Police department included: patrol officer, general investigations unit detective, defensive tactics instructor, SWAT operator including as sniper and assistant team leader, traffic safety unit corporal, patrol sergeant, community preservation sergeant, patrol watch commander, SWAT commander, lieutenant over the community services division, bureau of investigations lieutenant and now as captain of that bureau.
He received an associate in arts degree in administration of justice from Modesto Junior College and a bachelor’s degree in emergency services management from Union Institute & University.
Ysit began his career with the Tracy Police Department in August of 2017 and has 16 years of law enforcement experience including time with the Contra Costa County Sheriff Department and Ripon Police Department.
His assignments have included: field training coordinator, chief of staff, motors officer, media relations, SWAT medic, council security supervisor and he has worked as an honor guard supervisor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management.
Van Dyk began his career at the Tracy Police department in December 2022 and prior to joining served with the San Diego Police Department for 5 years where he served on their crime suppression team, as a field training officer and a member of their gang suppression team.
He is also a former National Football League player spending time with the Pittsburg Steelers, St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts teams. He earned his bachelor of science degree in criminal science from Portland State University in 2014.
