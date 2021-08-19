Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in the past 72 will be required when attending an indoor event with 1,000 or more people beginning Sept. 20.
The new requirement was announced by the California Department of Public Health Wednesday afternoon to encourage more vaccinations and increase safety at events.
Currently the requirement applies to indoor events with 5,000 or more people in attendance.
Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer said, “The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time. By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”
Along with lowering the requirement from 5,000 to 1,000 people in attendance, individuals will no longer be allowed to self-attest to their vaccination status.
For more information visit chph.ca.gov.
