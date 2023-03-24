Phonxay Keokham, San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 annual secured property taxes was due and payable on Feb. 1 and becomes delinquent after April 10. Property owners who do not pay their taxes by that deadline are subject to a 10% penalty plus an addition $10 fee.
Property taxes can be paid online, by phone, or by mail. To make a payment online or view payment status, go to sjcttc.org. E-check (electronic check) payments are accepted free of charge. To pay by phone, call (866) 954-1829.
Payments by check or money order may be mailed to: SJC TTC, P.O Box 2169, Stockton, CA 95201-2169. Payments sent by mail with a USPS postmark of April 10 or earlier will be accepted as timely.
Payments can also be made at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office located at 44 North San Joaquin Street, Suite 150, in Stockton, CA, 95202. The office is open to the public with safety precautions between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, and will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10.
Contact the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office by calling (209) 468-2133, by email, tax@sjgov.org or by mail, SJC TTC, P.O Box 2169, Stockton, CA 95201-2169.
