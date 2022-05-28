The city of Tracy Cultural Arts Division and the Tracy Arts Commission in collaboration with downtown property owner Byron Alvarez are seeking proposals for a 100-foot-long mural to be painted on a wall in downtown Tracy.
The mural will replace an existing bullfighting-themed mural on the wall of Town & Country Café, 27 W. 10th Street. The mural faces a city parking lot next to the restaurant.
The mural will have an expected life of up to five years on the exterior wall. The proposed mural can be painted in acrylic, latex or spray paint and artists can submit up to three concepts for their proposals.
Artists can consider the following when making their proposals:
• The Welsh heritage of the Alvarez family incorporating Welsh culture, and tradition, dress and famous landmarks.
• Tracy’s agricultural, industrial, transportation, travel and food history
• Other attractive images and themes that add interest and beauty to downtown Tracy.
The mural project has an estimated budget up to $3,000 with the final terms negotiated between the property owner and the artist.
Artists’ proposals must contain a statement of intent, resume or biography, conceptual artwork of the proposed artwork measuring no smaller than 8X10 inches and no larger than 11X17 inches and any documents in support of their proposal.
The Civic Art Program subcommittee/project team, including a representative from the West Side Pioneers Association/Tracy Historical Museum will make an initial review of all proposals submitted for consideration and make recommendations to the property owner who will make the final decision.
Artists must have their proposals submitted by 5 p.m. on June 30 for consideration.
Proposals can be delivered to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, Patron Services, at the box office or mailed to: Civic Art Program Subcommittee c/o Cultural Arts Division, 715 Central Ave., Tracy, CA 95376.
No electronic submissions will be accepted for the project.
A recommendation on proposals to Alvarez is expected to be made by mid to late July with mural underway in either the end of summer or this fall.
For more information on the mural project contact William Wilson, Cultural Arts Supervisor,
(209) 831-6299 or william.wilson@cityoftracy.org.
