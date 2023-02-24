A law proposed in the California State Legislature earlier this month would prohibit police agencies from using police dogs to apprehend criminal suspects.
Assemblyman Corey Jackson (D-Perris) introduced Assembly Bill 742 on Feb. 13. The law would “prohibit the use of an unleashed police canine by law enforcement to apprehend a person, and any use of police canine for crowd control.”
Jackson issued a press release as he introduced the bill, stating that the use of police dogs is rooted in racial bias and violence in American’s history. Also endorsing the bill were co-author Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) and ACLU California Action.
”The use of police canines has inflicted brutal violence and lifelong trauma on Black Americans and communities of color,” Jackson said. “This bill marks a turning point in the fight to end this cruel and inhuman practice and build trust between the police and the communities they serve.”
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department made note of AB 742 in social media releases this week following an incident on Sunday where a department K9, Duke, was stabbed while trying to apprehend a burglary suspect in Tracy and died of his injuries.
“Without the courageous actions of K9 Duke and the ability to deploy on a barricaded suspect who was given the ability to surrender, it could have easily been the life of a deputy that was lost today,” the department said.
The proposed law would not prohibit police from using police dogs for other duties, such as search and rescue, explosives detection and drug searches.
The Assembly has yet to discuss the bill or take any action. Under the legislature’s rules the bill must be in print for 31 days before it is assigned to a committee for further consideration, with March 16 the first day it can be heard in committee.
