Editor,
Reason to vote in November, you decide.
Friday June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion.
July 8, 2022, President Biden signed an Executive Order Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services. This Executive Order builds on the actions his administration has already taken to defend reproductive rights.
President Biden spoke to the American people. He stated with fervor the shortcomings of the Constitution and the Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
His argument was to defend a women’s right to privacy. “My body my choice.” I believe we all know what the end game is here. Which is to codify and make abortion part of a constitutional right under the right to privacy clause in the present constitution.
In the President’s speech he stated towards the end “The challenge is go out and vote! For God’s sake there’s an election November.” I believe the President used God’s name in vain while defending abortion rights.
January 20, 2021, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States of America. By his side on a table was an old friend, the family Bible. It has been in the family since 1893. With his left hand resting on that old friend his oath of office was as follows.
“I Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States so help me God.”
I believe the President was a Boy Scout. Don't they take oaths also? Someone has some splainin to do.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.