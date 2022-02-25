This weekend a dozen downtown Tracy businesses will honor the 13 service members who lost their lives when the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan last year.
Local real estate agent Lisa Aguilera has organized a local effort related to The Freedom 13, a non-profit started by Mark Schmitz, the father U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who was killed in the attack on the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26, 2021. Aguilera’s own son, Tommy Aguilera, is also a Marine, and had met Schmitz before he deployed.
People across the country are learning about The Freedom 13 after Mark Schmitz organized a pub crawl in Jared’s hometown, St. Charles, Missouri, for Friday, Feb. 25, on what would have been his son’s 21st birthday. Of the 13 service members killed, including 11 Marines, one U.S. Army soldier and one U.S. Navy hospital corpsman, five were under the age of 21.
The pub crawl is the public’s chance to donate to The Freedom 13. When folks go to a local establishment and buy Jared a drink the money goes toward helping veterans, including mental health services for veterans with post-traumatic stress, housing assistance for homeless veterans, and service dogs, recreational retreats and job search assistance for veterans.
Aguilera noted that a portion of the funds raised in Tracy this weekend will go to Wreaths Across America, Tracy. The benefit continues on Saturday and Sunday at the following local businesses:
• The Upper Room Kitchen, 130 W. 11th St., Suite B
• The Press Wine Bar, 165 W. 10th St.
• Bistro 135, 135 W. 10th St.
• Chapter 2, 88 W. 10th St.
• The Commons, 49 W. 10th St.
• Delta Brews Tracy, 47 W. 10th St.
• Hella Pie Pizza Company, 50 W. 10th St.
• The Creative Studio, 48 W. 10th St.
• Town & Country Café, 27 W. 10th St.
• Tracy Thai Restaurant, 1035 N. Central Ave.
• Dynamic Nutrition, 738 N. Central Ave.
• The Station, 600 N. Central Ave.
More information about this weekend’s event is at https://thefreedom13.org/
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.