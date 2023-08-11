The public comment period for the City of Tracy Draft Wastewater Master Plan Update is open through 8 p.m. Sunday, August 27.
The Master Plan will ensure the appropriate infrastructure is in place to support the continued growth of the city. The public is also invited to participate in a virtual public meeting on Aug. 22, where the project team will present information about the Draft Wastewater Master Plan Update and be available to answer questions and accept comments:
A public hearing at a City Council meeting is expected to take place in late 2023, which will be another opportunity for the public to provide feedback before the Tracy City Council considers approval of the proposed update.
People who are unable to attend the virtual meeting can still ask questions and submit comments by email to veronica.child@cityoftracy.org, or phone: (209) 831-6487.
