City of Tracy public works mechanic Alex Kellogg was named the city’s employee of the month for July.
Kellogg has been with the city since January 2021, working on the city’s central garage where he is responsible for upkeep and maintenance of city vehicles and equipment.
City Manager Michael Rogers, in presenting the award on Tuesday, said that Kellogg stands out because of his work ethic, his ability to handle high-pressure workloads and his dedication to serving fellow city workers.
“Recently due to significant staffing changes Alex was the only employee available to work in the central garage,” Rogers said. “Alex was not only able to keep up with the service of all of the emergency service vehicles, but he also made sure all of the other departments’ essential needs were taken care of in a timely manner. This was not an easy task, considering that in our fleet we have over 460 vehicles and pieces of equipment.”
Kellogg, who lives in town with his wife, is a lifelong Tracy resident
