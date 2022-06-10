Dear Editor,
Although the United States could land a man on the moon and win the Cold War, it’s obvious that Mickey McGuire and some other Democrats view this nation as impotent.
Under Joe Biden, we can’t even control our southern border, which is now operationally controlled by the drug and human trafficking cartels. McGuire (Your Voice, May 6) claims, “The rush of immigrants to the border is a difficult, thorny issue.” He quotes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as saying “violence, food insecurity, poverty” and other factors are driving the history-setting illegal immigration rush.
This latter statement from DHS deserves a special place in the annals of political falsehoods. This is not a crisis that Biden inherited or a crisis that came upon the nation unexpectedly; this is a crisis created, owned and maintained by Biden and other Democrats, like Rep. Josh Harder.
As a candidate and for three years, Biden has given immigrants from the around the world a gold-plated, engraved invitation to come here illegally, saying they should “immediately surge to the border.”
Then he and his DHS secretary have dismantled nearly every border security measure from the Trump administration, broken border security laws, violated court orders to secure the border and lied about the border crisis. They have halted border wall construction, eliminated the remain in Mexico policy, implemented catch and release, rescinded expedited removal provisions (which have allowed hundreds of thousands of people to be deported in the past) and are threatening to cancel Title 42.
In April 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 234,088 migrants at the southern border. This is the highest number of monthly apprehensions in CBP’s history, and a 1,268 percent increase compared to April 2020.
This is a purposeful crisis created by Biden, Harder and other Democrats, who deserve to be politically pulverized at the polls in November.
Stephen Wampler, Tracy
