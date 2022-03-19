Schools from the Lammersville Unified School District swept the middle school division and won the high school division of the 36th annual San Joaquin County Science Olympiad held on March 5 at McNair High School in Stockton.
Questa Elementary’s Ruby team was first place in the middle school “B Division” competition that featured 22 teams from around the county. Mountain House High’s Blue team finished first out of the 14 teams in the high school “C Division.”
The “A Division” competition featuring third through sixth grade, 24 schools from seven districts fielded 39 teams.
Bethany Elementary’s Red team took fourth place with Questa Elementary’s Red team coming in fifth.
Science Olympiad, held by the San Joaquin County Office of Education is an academic competition consisting of a series of individual and team events between various science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers, and technology.
The competition requires students to have a knowledge of science facts, concepts, processes, skills, and science applications.
The top five teams from the B and C divisions will advance and represent the county at the NorCal State finals.
