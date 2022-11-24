Editor,
Just a shout-out to the city landscaping workers who came out so quickly to clean up a massive city tree that fell onto fence and property. It fell on a Saturday at 5:30 a.m., so I called. Within 30 minutes Elliot was at our door. In an hour we had a whole crew here and the massive tree was cut up and off our property before 10. It was lightening quick and the guys were so professional and incredibly skilled and friendly. Thanks to these unsung heroes who work so hard for us.
Deborah Hurtt, Tracy
