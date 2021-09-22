Schools in Tracy and Mountain showed their school spirit as they celebrated their school’s homecomings with rallies and parades through downtown Tracy last week.
Millennium and West high schools held rallies with student games and homecoming court royalty introductions. Both school paraded back-to-back through downtown Tracy along Central Avenue and 10th Street with the school band, club and class floats.
West High and a board game themed homecoming while Millennium had a Disney theme.
Mountain House High also celebrated their homecoming last week with a parade along the Central Parkway to the high school with spook-themed floats that were decorated after famous Halloween and villainous films. Each school from Lammersville Unified School District joined in on the fun with their own themed floats, ranging from “Hocus Pocus” to “Monster House.” Freshman through Senior classes modeled floats after films directed by Tim Burton and Henry Selick, filmmakers known for stop motion classics like “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.”
Kimball High’s Disney Channel-themed homecoming activities kicked off this week with a night rally with dance performance capped off with the crowning of the homecoming king and queen.
Kimball will not have a parade but will host a carnival at the school campus at 2 p.m. on Friday.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
