In tight-knit volleyball matches, an unbreakable advantage can be gained by the team that draws first blood.
And even though Tracy’s Tri-City Athletic League showdown against the St. Mary’s Rams at the Bill Swenson Gym was a close match from the outset and throughout, the opening frame going in favor of the Rams 25-22 felt vital to the outcome of this girls’ varsity contest.
With the Bulldogs sitting at 6-1 in TCAL and the Rams undefeated at 7-0 headed into this one, the game delivered on all fronts despite the visitors claiming a comprehensive 3-0 win.
It was volleyball at the highest level and the finest margins proved to be decisive. St. Mary’s is ranked at No. 1 in the state as of Sept. 30 (Tracy at 10) and the slightest whiff of momentum for a team of that quality can be fatal. But Tracy did not go down without a fight.
“This is a league match up that both teams look forward to all season,” Bulldogs’ head coach Catherine Ebojo told the Tracy press after the game. “This match was extremely competitive and fast-paced. It was an exciting display of hard hits and exemplary defense.
“The St. Mary’s defense made it difficult for our hitters to find the floor, but I believe we did well trying to meet the challenge by diversifying our attacks as much as possible. Our setters distributed the ball well, but St. Mary’s defense always found a way to respond.”
This packed house match at Tracy resembled a war; it was so evenly matched and so back and forth. The pictures on the court almost suggested that although this was the two teams’ final meeting in league play, it may very well not have been the last time we’ll see them duel this season. Tracy gave the Rams their best shot and came close.
The second and third sets looked eerily similar. The Bulldogs, rallied by the raucous home support, tried to find the Rams’ vulnerabilities but after securing the lead, the Stockton based team refused to give it up. They did just enough to fend off all Tracy approaches.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with how we played,” Ebojo continued. “We remained competitive but, unfortunately, we committed too many errors down the stretch of each set, giving St. Mary’s the opportunity to put the sets away.”
St. Mary’s took both the second and third sets 25-20 to win the match and reaffirm their TCAL superiority – at least for now. The visitors were very diligent in their offensive play, spreading the ball across the net and allowing three hitters to share the wealth of the scoring.
Senior Audrey Arnaudo led the way with 14 kills, 12 digs, and four aces for the Rams. She was directly aided by junior Keely Hummel with 11 kills and freshman Eliana Williams with eight kills.
On Tracy’s side of the net, senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons led with 10 kills and one block on the night. She was co-starred by in-form senior outside hitter Jianna Palmer with five kills and one ace.
In the creation department, junior setter Ellie Hernandez pulled the strings with eight assists. To that she added two kills. Junior middle blocker Ling Han chipped in with one kill, one block and three aces in the center. Senior opposite hitter Elia Revino had two kills and one block.
Perhaps most impressively, the enormity of the Tracy-St. Mary’s rivalry was emphasized in the matches at younger age groups.
The Bulldogs got the better of the Rams in the double header prior to the main event on Wednesday with the frosh team continuing their sensational season with a 2-0 (25-19, 25-11) sweep. The young ‘Dogs are 19-2 (7-1 TCAL) on the season and their only league loss was to these Rams a few weeks back. Having now successfully avenged that, they are now joined in first place in the league with two games left to play.
Things looked a bit more like the varsity game at JV where Tracy escaped with a 2-1 win (25-21, 19-25, 15-12) – having needed a tie break after a tough second set.
This victory also had TCAL implications as the Bulldogs are now tied with the Rams for second in the league and sit just one game behind Lodi who they will play on Monday in an all-important clash.
