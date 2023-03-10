Former Tracy City Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom announced on Thursday that she will run for California State Senate, District 5, to replace termed-out Democratic State Senator Susan Eggman.
A resident of Tracy for more than 20 years, Ransom has served as a non-profit co-founder and Executive Director of Sow A Seed Foundation. In addition to serving on the City Council, Ransom has also been a Tracy planning commissioner and district director for Congressman Josh Harder.
In a statement released Thursday Ransom noted that Eggman has announced her support, as have other state officials including State Treasurer Fiona Ma and State Controller Malia Cohen.
“I’m honored and humbled by the outpouring of support our campaign has received, including our Senator Susan Eggman,” said Ransom. “I'm running for State Senate because there's still so much work to do in San Joaquin and Alameda counties.
“We need better schools for our kids. We need real solutions to address the homelessness crisis. And we have to bring prices down to make sure people can afford to live and work here. I love this community. It's where my husband and I raised our kids. This is my home and I'm proud to fight for it every single day. I can’t wait to earn your support.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.