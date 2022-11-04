When her daughter became sick back in August, Analyn Sorge had never heard of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
After a series of emergency room visits and multiple consultations with doctors Sorge learned that even many in the medical professions are not equipped to diagnose the rare auto-immune disease. Added to her frustration was 3 days of watching her previously healthy 11-year-old daughter go from experiencing headaches and body weakness to being unable to walk.
Now Sorge and her daughter, Emily, know more about the onset, treatment and recovery from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) than they ever expected, but they still don’t know how Emily could have contracted the disease.
“There are a lot of unknowns, and the fact is I will probably never know what caused my daughter to get this and I’ll have to accept that,” Sorge said. “It can affect any age but they see more of it in adults than they do in children.”
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention describes Guillain-Barré Syndrome as a condition where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It typically starts with weakness and tingling, usually in the legs, which can spread to the arms and upper body, sometimes within a few hours, other times over the course of days or weeks. In severe cases it results in paralysis and the CDC reports that some people have died from it.
People may begin to recover after 2 or 3 weeks, the CDC reports, and most will fully recover, though that can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few years.
The CDC doesn’t pinpoint any particular cause for GBS, but it does report that two out of three people who have developed the illness had diarrhea or a respiratory illness several weeks prior to reporting symptoms. Others had some kind of viral infection, and in rare cases people with GBS reported that they were vaccinated within days or weeks of noticing symptoms.
Emily’s onset of GBS in late August was bewildering because there was no explanation for it.
Her mother said none of those factors appeared to apply to Emily, who had not been sick and had not been vaccinated for COVID-19 or any other viral illness prior to getting GBS symptoms.
Emily, who attends Hawkins School and participates in an accelerated math program at Jefferson School, said she didn’t feel well on one Thursday evening. Over the weekend, when she was staying with her father, she started to feel progressively worse.
On Monday, Aug. 29, Analyn decided it was time to go to the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. After a 4-hour wait the medical staff ran a series of tests, which turned out to be inconclusive.
“We actually were sent home. The ER doctor said she tested negative for COVID, negative for flu. She doesn’t have valley fever, she doesn’t have meningitis,” Sorge said. Two days later on Wednesday, after Emily lost strength in her legs, they followed up with her primary care doctor.
This time the medical staff did blood work and ran an EKG.
“All of the results come back normal. Everything is fine, but yet obviously it wasn’t fine,” Sorge said. “She couldn’t move her legs now. She couldn’t move her hands.”
The next day Emily was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
“When we get her into the ER and the triage her speech changes. She’s got slurred speech, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, she’s had a stroke.’ Seriously, every parent’s worst nightmare is to go through what I just went through.”
This time the doctors did a lumbar puncture and collected four vials of spinal fluid, which turned out to be the key to diagnosing her condition.
“By taking the vials of the spinal fluid they discovered that her white blood cell count was totally normal, but her protein levels were extremely high. With Guillan-Barré that was one of the symptoms,” Sorge said. Emily was in the hospital for a month before the symptoms subsided enough that she could go home.
“Luckily it didn’t get to the point where it affected her respiratory. If it had affected her respiratory she would have been intubated and could have been in the hospital for a year. I thank God every day that wasn’t the case, but she’s had to learn to walk again. We’re not out of the woods.”
Emily returned home on Oct. 4 and continues to attend physical therapy. Analyn said, with followup visits with a neurologist coming up next month. She added that because Emily is young doctors are optimistic about her recovery.
“She is a case study now, and they wanted to send some of her spinal fluid to a researcher … out of UCSF. She’s the perfect case study.”
