Californians are bracing for a heatwave expected to bring record temperatures to the San Joaquin Valley and across the state through the Labor Day weekend.
The U.S. National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and ending 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with temperatures predicted to be as high as 115 degrees in the northern San Joaquin Valley, Delta, Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills and mountains.
The hottest days are forecast for Sunday and Monday, with accuweather.com forecasting the high in Tracy on Sunday at 108 degrees and the high on Monday at 112 degrees.
At a news teleconference held by the California Office of Emergency Services on Wednesday, Bill Rausch of the U.S. National Weather Service said they are preparing for an extreme heat event expected throughout the state with a chance for monthly and all-time record high temperatures.
“The heat is already building in Southern California and that’s going to be pushing north and by this weekend and into early next week it’s going to cover a majority of California,” Rausch said. “It’s an extreme heat event because of a couple reasons, the temperatures themselves are 10 to 20 degrees above normal in the daytime, also the recoveries at nighttime are going to be very unseasonable in the 70s and 80s. We all know that’s a time for the body to recover and that won’t be happening.”
The weather service is sure of the heat coming but not confident when it will end.
“Right now were hoping at least Tuesday but I wouldn’t be surprised and what were keeping an eye on if it extends a bit further into Wednesday,” Rausch said.
Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said they were coordinating the state’s overall response to the upcoming heat event also being called a heat dome.
“We’re actively monitoring this evolving weather condition across the state — we’re coordinating the overall state response working with state agencies and local government and federal government. We’re working with our utilities, our energy providers, our non-governmental organizations to ensure for a high level of preparedness and response,” Ghilarducci said.
He said CAL OES has implemented the state’s extreme temperature response plan which included the opening of cooling centers throughout the state.
He said CAL OES was also strategically preposition commodities including generators and fire strike teams across the state ahead of the heat wave for rapid deployment in case they need them. Fire strike teams would be sent to areas based on where the highest risk of wildfire could happen, taking into account wind, humidity, population density and the potential for fire spread.
“This is a complex event it’s ever changing, will continue to unfold differently and look differently across the state over the coming days. So we need to remain vigilant as we continue to assess how that is unfolding across different parts of the state,” Ghilarducci said. “ While the heat is a concern now, power outages, wildfires or other threats are exacerbated by these kind of severe weather.”
On Wednesday, in response to a request from the California Independent System Operator, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase energy production and reduce demand.
The declaration allows power plants to generate additional electricity, permits businesses that are large energy consumers to use backup generators to reduce the amount of electricity and allows ships in California ports to run their engines to reduce their consumption of electricity from the grid. The emergency measures also have additional mitigation measures to counteract the increased emissions they will produce.
Elliott Mainzer, president of the CAL ISO said the heat wave and higher demand could strain the power grid.
The first Flex Alert of the heat wave, asking residents to voluntarily conserve power was called on Wednesday afternoon. The Flex Alert asks for air conditioners to be set at 78 degrees or higher and to avoid the use of major appliances between 4 and 9 p.m. when the power grid is stressed from higher demand and less solar energy.
“Looking at the numbers right now the pattern we are seeing is already this evening the grid is going to experience some stress earlier today because of changes in the supply curve from both imports and generation inside California as well as loads running higher than forecast, we did declare our first Flex Alert,” Mainzer said. The Flex Alert was later that day extended through Thursday.
He said they were paying careful attention to the load forecasts and the potential strains on the system through Wednesday of next week.
Forecast for power demand heading into the height of the heatwave on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday show a potential demand for more than 48,000 megawatts which would be the highest demand so far this year. The capacity of the state power grid is just under 54,000 megawatts.
As the demand for power increases Mainzer said there was the potential for Flex Alerts to be issued each day throughout the weekend during the heat event.
“This is going to be a sustained event that’s going to take sustained focus and sustained participation. We are going to be pulling out all the different stops,” Mainzer said.
Dr. Tomas Aragon, director of the California Department of Public Health warned Californians about the health concerns the extreme heat brings.
“The one thing I really like to stay is stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed,” Aragon said. “The other thing we need to think about with respect to heat related illness is the people who are the most vulnerable, and the most vulnerable persons are the very young, the very old people who have chronic medical conditions especially if they are taking medication that may make it more difficult to regulate their temperature.”
People who are homebound, homeless and in some occupational settings also face greater risk during the heat wave. He stressed people to check in on neighbors and coworkers during the heat event and make sure they are doing fine.
Temperatures are forecast to remain in triple digits through Wednesday, cooling down to the low 90s by next Saturday.
