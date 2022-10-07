The Tracy Breakfast Lions donated a bench to the Lolly Hansen Senior Center on Sept. 29, the result of the Lions’ “Bags for Benches” campaign. During the campaign the Lions collected 500 pounds of plastic bags and dropped them off at the local Save Mart store, which sends them to Trex Company in Virginia, which makes construction products from recycled plastic. The company in return sent the Lions a new bench, which the club donated to the senior center. The Lions are now in the process of collecting another 500 pounds of plastic for another bench donation in town.
