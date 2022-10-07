The Tracy Breakfast Lions donated a bench to the Lolly Hansen Senior Center on Sept. 29, the result of the Lions’ “Bags for Benches” campaign. During the campaign the Lions collected 500 pounds of plastic bags and dropped them off at the local Save Mart store, which sends them to Trex Company in Virginia, which makes construction products from recycled plastic. The company in return sent the Lions a new bench, which the club donated to the senior center. The Lions are now in the process of collecting another 500 pounds of plastic for another bench donation in town.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.