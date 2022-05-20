Prospective pet owners will be treated to reduced adoption fees at the Tracy Animal Shelter this weekend through a special program through Best Friends Animal Society and Bounty Paper Towels celebrating National Adoption Weekend.
Friday through Sunday dogs at the shelter will cost $50 to adopt with cats costing $25. Adoption fees include a spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip and each dog receiving a rabies vaccination. A required dog license fee is not included.
Normally an adoption at the Tracy Shelter can cost up to $240 for a dog and up to $143 for a cat.
Best Friends Animal Society is a network of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states.
Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society wrote in a statement, “May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk. That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue.”
Janette Yauch, Vice President, Bounty, stated, “We are honored to join Best Friends Animal Society to help save the lives of pets while helping pet parents everywhere.”
The Tracy Animal Shelter is open to the public noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Available pets can be previewed at https://adopt.adopets.com/shelter/city-of-tracy-animal-services.
Appointments can be made at https://cityoftracyanimalservices.as.me/, to reserve a specific pet.
This is the first time the Tracy shelter has taken part in the program.
