COVID-19 cases, including hospitalizations and deaths, have started to level off after coming down from a summertime peak, but haven’t been reduced to the low levels of this past spring.
Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 San Joaquin County has seen 104,238 COVID-19 cases reported and 1,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Statistics reported on the San Joaquin County Public Health Services website, www.sjcphs.org, show that daily hospitalizations in San Joaquin County peaked almost a year ago at 355 in early January and dropped to less than 50 for most days between late April and mid-July and less than 30 on some days in late May and early June. Hospitalizations peaked again on Sept. 1 at 308 and dropped below 100 in early November, decreasing since then to 69 on Tuesday.
New cases in San Joaquin County peaked a year ago with a 7-day average of just over 800 per-day. By mid-May to early July cases were down below a 7-day average of 50 per-day and as low as 29 by the third week of June. Daily cases rose again to a summertime peak of more than 400 by the third week of August and started to drop below 100 by early November and have been around that number ever since.
Deaths in San Joaquin County previously peaked in mid-January at a 7-day average of just over 11 per-day. The county saw less than two deaths per-day, on average, between mid-March and the end of July and then rose to a 7-day average of nearly six per-day by the first week of September. Deaths have been reduced slowly since then to less than two per-day as of mid-November.
The state health department has recorded 4,954,130 COVID-19 cases in California since the start of the pandemic, with 75,281 deaths.
Statistics reported by the California Department of Public Health show that daily hospitalizations statewide peaked a year ago at nearly 23,000 and then declined to a low of less than 1,200 in late June. Hospitalizations rose again through July and August, hitting a summertime peak of more than 8,700 in late August. After another reduction, hospitalizations have hovered below 4,300 each day since the start of November, as low as 3,400 in late November, but have started to rise again.
The 7-day average for new cases peaked a year ago at nearly 44,000 and was down to less than 800 by early June. It rose to a summertime peak of more than 14,000 in late August. Since the start of October, the 7-day average for new cases has hovered between 5,000 and 6,000, as high as 7,000 in early November and as low as 4,100 at the end of November. As of Tuesday, the 7-day average was just over 5,700.
Daily deaths also peaked last winter in late January at a 7-day average of 565. The 7-day average was mostly between 20 and 50 deaths per-day between mid-May and late August before rising to a summertime peak of more than 130 in mid-September. The death rate has decreased slowly since then and was at a 7-day average of 66 on Tuesday.
