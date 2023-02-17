Casey Goodall took top honors in the Tracy Camera Club’s Photo of the Month contest as he took an elaborate route to visually explore the meaning of the club’s February theme “reflection.”
Goodall said his winning photo titled “The universe contains things. Things have attributes” was intended as a visual reflection on the two different meanings of the word — the throwing back by a body or surface of light, heat, or sound without absorbing it; and serious thought or consideration.
“In the photo, the image of my face is thrown back (reflected) by the surface of the mirror, and I am seriously considering (reflecting on) one button selected from a tin full of many different buttons, many of which are identically colored and pierced by the same number of holes,” Goodall said. “My inspiration for the photo is a compilation of two books by Lewis Carroll (the author of Alice in Wonderland and other gems) jointly entitled Mathematical Recreations of Lewis Carroll. The first is entitled Symbolic Logic, the second Game of Logic. In the first chapter of the first book he makes the following claims: The Universe contains things, things have attributes and one thing may have many attributes; and one attribute may belong to many things.”
The photo was taken with a Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a Canon EF-S 17-55 f/2.8 lens at 18mm with an exposure of 1/250 of a second at f8 at an ISO of 100. He used a wireless shutter release in his left hand with the magnifying glass that activated a 2-second self-timer.
“The photo shows me contemplating one button selected from a universe of buttons (represented by the multiple “things” contained in the Coca-Cola tin on the table), and the look on my face as I realize Lewis Carroll was right about every-THING. The Universe DOES contain Things. Things DO have Attributes. Etc.,” Goodall said.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.