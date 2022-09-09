Editor,
Joe Walker (Your Voice, Sept. 2) wrote recently to offer a “refresher course” to Gus Carlson, who works at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, about the issue of classified documents. But Joe’s “refresher course” contained several mistakes.
According to Joe, “Trump had a standing order that any classified documents he removed from the White House were declassified.” You can’t just wave your hand over a file cabinet and declare it “declassified.” There is a formal procedure involving paperwork and a paper trail for declassifications. No such record exists. It didn’t happen. Joe neglected to explain the preceding.
Joe also falls back on a trick often utilized by those who share his hobby of misinforming his neighbors. It’s called, “WHATABOUTISM.” He head-fakes a different issue to change the subject and distract the readers from the issue above. He mentions Hillary Clinton’s emails. Why? Hillary made a mistake conducting business from home. That’s clear. But the situations were not the same and that’s why the Justice Department did not pursue her.
First, Hillary was Secretary of State. Donald Trump is a civilian in possession of government property, and is resisting the best attempts by the National Archives to retrieve them.
Second, we don’t know why Trump absconded with boxes of U.S. classified and unclassified documents, but it’s possible that he figured that he could sell them – a financial motive.
No similar motive could be pursued with Hillary’s emails.
Third, Hillary cooperated with the inquiry.
Fourth, accusing Hillary of taking “classified documents” home is partly or completely wrong. Many of the documents were classified AFTER she turned over her server.
Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, recently pointed out on Fox, that much of Joe’s story is a distraction and irrelevant. All the materials are property of the American People. Trump’s efforts to retain and hide them violates the law.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
