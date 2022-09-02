Editor,
Even though he may have handled classified information, it’s obvious that Gus Carlson (Your Voice, Aug. 19) needs a refresher course about handling classified materials.
This particularly applies to a president’s all-encompassing authority over classified information and Carlson’s cheap, ill-founded digs at President Trump.
Carlson wrote, “If, at any time during my career at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, classified documents were found in my home, I would have been fired immediately, prosecuted and permanently denied access to classified information.”
Let me note that there is a former high-ranking federal official who should be sitting in a federal prison for mishandling classified information. Her name is Hillary Clinton.
Since Carlson didn’t write any letters about Clinton’s gross abuse and dangerous national security threats from her email crimes in 2016, I can only conclude he is now trying to score partisan political points.
If Carlson understood classified material handling, he would know that Clinton’s actions, sending classified information over unprotected networks and placing such information on a private server, are all felonies.
A 2018 Department of Justice report “identified 81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails that were classified from the confidential to top secret levels … and sent to or from Clinton’s personal server.”
Let me help Carlson, Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray, the media and the Democrats. In the Supreme Court’s 1988 case, Navy vs. Egan, it declared that the president’s control over classified documents is absolute.
Even if Trump took classified records, that isn’t a crime. The president has the inherent constitutional power to declassify any records he wants, in any manner he wants. And, for the record, President Trump had a standing order that any classified documents he removed from the White House were declassified.
Now Carlson owes two apologies—to Trump and Steve Wampler, who was right about Joe Biden’s open-door policy for illegal immigrants.
Joe Walker, Tracy
