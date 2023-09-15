Reggae featured at final Block Party

Native Elements guitar player Joel Atanacio steps to the front of the stage during Friday’s Block Party at Front Street Plaza. The San Francisco-based band played to a packed plaza for the last Block Party of the summer season. The city of Tracy’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts the event in conjunction with the Tracy City Center Association.

