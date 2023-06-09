Tracy residents can join together in taking a stand against crime with communities across the nation by participating in National Night Out on Aug. 1.
Registration is now open for Tracy’s National Night Out, the annual crime prevention event and community-building campaign, sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Tracy Police Department.
Neighborhoods in Tracy can participate by hosting gatherings with neighbors on their block with pot-luck dinners, barbecues, ice cream socials and other events for children and adults.
Registration is available online for free at www.TracyPD.com/National-Night-Out-2023.
Registering neighborhood events gives police and other city representatives in caravans an opportunity to attend local events as time and circumstances permit.
For more information about National Night Out contact Crime Prevention Specialist Cherise Acosta at (209) 831-6614 or Cherise.Acosta@TracyPD.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.