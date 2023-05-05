A family member of a man killed while crossing 11th Street back in December is now leading the call for the city of Tracy to install safer crosswalks.
Richard Williams of Atwater, son in law of Jose Sarmento, approached the Tracy City Council on Tuesday with a petition that included more than 700 signatures, including 271 Tracy citizens and 441 gathered on change.org, and urged the city to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads Grant to pay for Lightguard Smart Crosswalks around town, including the intersection of 11th and Ninth Streets where Sarmento died after being hit by a car.
“When gathering signatures for this petition, many Tracy citizens who signed it expressed that Tracy is not a pedestrian-friendly city and shared their experiences of someone that they knew who died or had been greatly injured, or even (close to being) hit themselves,” Williams told the council.
Sarmento, 93, was crossing 11th Street on a mobility scooter at 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 2, when it was still dark, when he was struck by a westbound Mazda CX5. Sarmento died at the scene. The driver stopped and cooperated with the police investigation.
Williams obtained the Tracy Police report from the incident, and noted that two witnesses and a traffic investigator said that the driver of the Mazda was going about 41-42 mph in a 30 mph zone, passed a car that had slowed down to yield for Sarmento, and did not brake before hitting Sarmento. The driver of the Mazda told police he did not see the man in the crosswalk, according to the police report. Police noted that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
Williams also noted that Sarmento, who would have been going from his home on Madison Avenue north of 11th Street to Fresh Donuts on the south side of 11th Street, where he was a regular customer, was wearing a brightly-colored safety vest and had a light on his scooter. However, a streetlight that would have illuminated the intersection was out at the time, and the police report also notes that the light above the crosswalk was inoperable.
Williams added that he followed up with San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas, who said that the driver of the Mazda will not be prosecuted.
Williams went on to cite other statistics on traffic fatalities in Tracy over the past 10 years. Another recent incident on 11th Street was a hit-and-run on Feb. 27 where was man died after being hit by a car near the intersection with El Portal Street. Tracy Police Public Information Officer Kaylin Heefner said that incident is still under investigation. A possible suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.
Williams said that his family is determined to address the safety hazard that led to Sarmento’s death. He told the council that he is aware of 12 uncontrolled crosswalks, where the crosswalk is painted on the street but there are no traffic signals or stop signs, around the city of Tracy, including six on 11th Street, three on Schulte Road, two on Tracy Boulevard, and one each on Grant Line Road and Lincoln Boulevard.
He added that in Atwater, where he lives, the city has seven illuminated crosswalks. The only illuminated crosswalk he found in Tracy is on 10th Street between B Street and Central Avenue.
“By having illuminated smart crosswalk systems at these uncontrolled crosswalks, this will assist distracted drivers in recognizing pedestrians preparing to enter a crosswalk.”
Williams also gave a Safe Streets and Roads Grant application to the Tracy City Clerk, and noted that the deadline for the city to apply is June 10.
