Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the two-story bank building at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and Eighth Street in 1922. The building was constructed in 1920 to house the Bank of Tracy, which was founded in 1909 and first opened at the northwest corner of Seventh and Central. The two-story building at Central and Eighth was designed in Classical Revival style by William H. Weeks, the same architect who designed the 1917 West Side Union High School building, more recently replicated as the James C. Franco Building at Tracy High School.
The Bank of Tracy, which was sold to the American Bank of Oakland in 1923, occupied the Eighth and Central building’s ground floor until, as the American Trust Co., it was moved in 1947 to the building at 1034 Central Ave. which now houses Schack Engineering and Design. The Eighth and Central building, which originally housed offices and rented rooms on the second floor, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. It now houses a retail shop.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” above shows five men checking over documents establishing a new governmental agency in the Tracy area in 1952. Who are they, and what was the new agency?
If you know the answer or can't wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
