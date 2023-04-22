Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed a relief map of the Central Valley and surrounding terrain that was created to be on display during the opening of the Tracy Pumping Plant of the Central Valley Project. Unfortunately, the relief map burned to the ground on the day before the opening of the three-day grand opening celebration in August 1951.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two merchants celebrating the opening of their store in 1954. Who were they, what was the name of the store and where was it located?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.