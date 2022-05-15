Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed four members of the Tracy Rotary Club driving spikes to lay 26 feet of railroad track in Dr. Powers Park in September 1958. Left to right: Jim Dowd, Jim Glotfelty, Dick Brown and Henry Barboza. The club raised $1,000, which was more than enough to pay Bigge Drayage to move the vintage steam engine, which once was a switch engine in the Tracy Southern Pacific yard, from the rail yard site to the park. John Oliver Johnson and Jim Wilkinson (from Salinas) identified the Rotary “gandy dancers” at Dr. Powers Park.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo shows three people standing in front of a bank building in 1911. Who were they, what was the name of the bank and where was it located?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.