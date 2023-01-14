Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo: showed three student winners of $25 Savings bonds in the 1980 Design, Draw and Color a House Contest sponsored by the Tracy Board of Realtors. Student winners, left to right: Joel Moyer, 4-6 age group; Travis Johnson, 7-9; and Eric Paris, 10-12. Handing out Savings Bonds were Jim Putt, president of the Tracy Board of Realtors, and Carleen Costa, board executive secretary. Peggy Johnson identified her son, Travis, in the photo.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows an airplane pilot climbing into the cockpit of a low-wing plane. Who was he and what kind of plane was it?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
