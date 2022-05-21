Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed the Westside Bank building on West Sixth Street in a photo taken in 1914. Standing in front of the building, designed by architect W.H. Weeks and still standing, were, left to right: A.R. “Ray” Arnold, cashier and manager; Myrtle Frerichs Fisk, stenographer-clerk; and Walter Johnson, bookkeeper. The bank was organized in 1910 by Abraham Grunauer, vice president and manager of the Fabian-Grunauer Co. department store and Tracy’s first mayor. Westside Bank was opened in 1911, a year after John Droge’s Bank of Tracy went into business at the corner of Seventh Street and Central Avenue. Identifying those in the photo was John O. Johnson.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two people attending Memorial Day services in May 2007. Who were they, and in what veterans’ groups were they active?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.