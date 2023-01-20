Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed a local airplane pilot climbing aboard a low-wing plane. Several people thought it was Frank Haley, who operated a crop-dusting as a business partner in Haley, Trinkle & Boys and later Haley Flying Service and manager of the Tracy Airport. Charlie Proctor emailed that he believes the person in the photo may be cropduster George Boys at the old Pescadero airstrip.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo shows three Tracy City Council members being sworn into office by City Clerk Sharon Smith in 1994. Who were they, and what offices did they hold?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
