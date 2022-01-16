Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Boy Scout Mark Wardle, right, and Kentucky Fried Chicken manager Troy Oli serving KFC fare to the homeless and families in need in December 1992. It was Mark’s Eagle Scout project. Identifying Mark and Troy in the photo were Mark’s mother, Karen Wardle, and Tracy High Principal Jason Noll. Dr. Mark Wardle is now a physician and teacher at Rocky Mountain Medical College in St. George, Utah.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two men standing next to three cars in January 1973. Where was the photo taken, who were the two men and why were they in the photo?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
