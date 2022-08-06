Nobody responded with the names of the two people in last week’s Remember When “mystery photo ,” but Joyce Baggie identified the business as Zizzo’s, a coffee shop located on West 10th Street where Barista’s is now. Zizzo’s owners Joe and Joanne Mazarweh moved away from Tracy in 2005 and reopened their business in Capitola, where it is now a coffee house and wine bar.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two men in a local barbershop. Who were they, and why does the photo have historical significance?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.