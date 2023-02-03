Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Jim Meservy standing in front of the Chevron service station at 11th and Adam streets in April 1993. Bill Kaska, Joe Morris and Lendy Gomez recognized Meservy in the photo. He now lives in TuolumneCounty. The service station’s location is now a vacant lot.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows the ribbon cutting by a bank in Tracy moving in 1972 to a new location. What was the name of the bank, and where did it move from and to?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
