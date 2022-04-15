Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Carmen Perino, a printer in the Tracy Press composing room, standing in front of the Press building on West Seventh Street in 1941. Perino, wearing his Stockton High letterman’s sweater, entered the Army at the start of U.S. involvement in World War II. After the war ended, he returned to Stockton and operated his own printing business. He then entered politics, first becoming a county supervisor and later a state assemblyman.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a local farmer riding in a replica of a 19th Century buggy he had ordered in 1955 through a local store. Who was he and through what store did he order the buggy? And who is riding with him?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.