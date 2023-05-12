Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Sheriff’s deputies searching the 18-foot-deep crater created by a U.S. Navy Cougar jet fighter that crashed into the ground Nov. 10, 1955, west of town off Corral Hollow Road.
The pilot in the plane died in the crash, and the deputies were searching for his body. A second Navy jet pilot parachuted to safety west of town near Hansen Road. Both planes were from Alameda Naval Air Station and collided 20,000 feet over Tracy while their pilots were practicing combat maneuvers.
John Silva emailed this report:
“According to my dad, John also, he and my Uncle George were at their home on West Lowell Avenue when George heard the collision between the two jets and saw the one crashing near Corral Hollow Road south of 11th Street.
“They quickly jumped into my Dad's pickup and drove to the scene. They were two of the first people to arrive. Upon their arrival, they noticed the crater, the pilot's helmet and little else.
“It was assumed the jet went in nose-first and literally buried itself. He doesn't remember if the pilot and jet were ever recovered or the crater simply covered over. As for the second jet, it belly-landed safely near the old Perry ranch at the corner of Byron and Grant Line roads.”
The second pilot parachuted from his plane and was injured, but survived. Also reporting the location of the fatal crash was George Wineinger, who recalled his father, Harold, farmed the land where the plane crashed.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a group of veterans flanking a military officer at a local event. Who are the veterans, who is the officer speaking, and where and when did this take place?
