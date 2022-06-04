Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed members of the general committee of the 1940 Tracy Frontier Days celebration. Left to right: appliance dealer Tommy Hintz, mortician Bruce Hotchkiss, insurance agent Bob Adams, Ford dealer James Bell, physician Dr. A.R. Powers and Terminal Grill owner Charlie Clark. Kneeling was glass company owner William Maher. Absent for the photo was Roy Britzman.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a longtime Tracy resident with his vintage automobile. Who was he, and what kind of car did he drive and where?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.