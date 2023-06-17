Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Dena Fagundes, long-time secretary and then manager of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. She was active in the Junior Miss programs in Tracy and in the region. Identifying her were Frank Lima (her cousin) Susan Choicer, Nancy Loustale Venner, Jerry Dias (1975 Tracy High classmate of Dena’s son, Ron), Julie Curran, Jerry Yerian and Ryan Coggins.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows three people getting ready for a Tracy celebration in 1975. Who were they, what was the celebration and what was their connection with the it?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.