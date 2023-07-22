Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed John Treantos, left, commander of the Tracy VFW Post, and Vaughn Gates, right, commander of Tracy’s American Legion Post, thanking Ken Cefalo, owner of Main Street Music, for providing free public-address facilities at Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs in 2013.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows three Tracyites involved in August 1960 with the financing of a local public facility. Who were they, what kind of financing was it and what was the facility?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
