Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed three members of the First United Methodist Church choir practicing for the church’s 1982 Christmas concert. Left to right: Richard Worley, Harrie Walker and Gretchen Talley. In addition to choir members, taking part in the concert were organist Ernest Robertson and pianist Bernice French.
Responding to the “mystery photo” in the Dec. 17 edition of the Press were Pam Wilson Lundeen of Fairbanks. Alaska, and Dulce Maria Tovar. Both identified the 1979 Central School music concert for primary-grade students. Dulce remembered Christmas concerts during her four years (2001-2005) at Central.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a view of a 1975 exhibit featuring agricultural products from Tracy area fields and orchards. Where were the crops displayed, and who is holding the trophy for what prize?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
