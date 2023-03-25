Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Mayor Richard Hastie, right, presenting the “Family of the Year” award to Burton and Barbara Fitzpatrick in November 1987. They were honored for selling a house at West Ninth and B streets to the McHenry House Family Shelter at half price and providing additional support for the project.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a local bartender serving two customers. Who was the bartender, where did he work and who were the customers in the photo?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.