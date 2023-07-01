Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Carter Jensen, left, and Al Edwards barbecuing linguica at the Tracy Rotary Club both at a Tracy Fourth of July celebration in Lincoln Park.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Tracy youngsters pulling on a rope in July 1988. Why are they pulling on the rope and where was this happening? Can anyone identify one or more of the youngsters?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
