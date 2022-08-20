Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” of the Tracy Plunge was popular among a number of people. Carla Woodard knew a complete history of the Plunge, including when it was built in 1931 as a private venture and became the property of the Tracy Elementary School District in 1934 and by the Tracy District Recreation Commission in 1952. It was closed in 1986 when the first of two Joe Wilson pools was opened in Dr. Powers Park. Having fond memories of the Plunge were Evelie Grebil, Jeffie Thompson Evans (a locker girl and candy seller), Michael Langley, Yauna Throne and Lendy Gomez.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a Tracy resident working on a display. Who was he and what was the display?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
