Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Cheryl Harper of the Lammersville 4-H Club with her championship swine at the 1972 San Joaquin County Fair. Jollyn Toste, Randy Diamant and Julie Curran, identified Cheryl, a 1972 graduate of Tracy High.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Miss Tracy of 1974 receiving her crown. Who was Miss Tracy in the photo and who was placing the crown?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
