Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” generated a good deal of interest from friends and relatives. The photo showed John Rocha, who farmed on Stewart Tract east of Tracy near Mossdale in his Kentucky Bluegrass Special buggy, which he ordered in 1955 from a catalog supplied by Henry Barboza, manager of the Turner Hardware Co. store in Tracy. Audrey Gaia was first to report in, seeing her “childhood bestie,” Joann Rocha, and her father in the buggy. Belmida Rickman followed close behind by identifying her uncle, John Rocha. Diane Rocha, sister of Joann Rocha Owens, identified the mail-order catalog at Turner Hardware as the source of the order to a firm in Indiana that specialized in antique buggies. The buggy arrived at the family home several weeks later.
“Our family enjoyed the buggy for several years before my father sold it to an antique collector,” she said in an email. “The photo was taken at the family ranch on Stewart Road off Paradise Road, now the community of River Islands. My sister and I want to thank you for featuring our father in this week’s Remember When. It brought back such wonderful memories.”
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two Tracyites holding pieces of pizza in February 1993. Who were they and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
