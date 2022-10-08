Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Leroy and Jennie Ornellas serving champagne to Nanette and Phil Martin at the May 1980 champagne social sponsored by the Wishing Well Chapter, Children’s Home Society. A number of readers, including Jean Enos, identified those in the photo and remember the “good ol’ days” of the Wishing Well champagne socials.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two Tracy officials greeting a well-known visitor to Tracy in December 1989. Who was the visitor and who were the greeters?
If you know the answer or can't wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
