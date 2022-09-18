Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” generated a number of responses from people who remember the Giant Orange restaurant at the corner of 11th Street (Highway 50) and Grant Line Road, known as Banta Junction. Johanna Mattson Costa-Nunley remembers being hired at the age of 13 along with Claudia Frame Moore by owner Ollie Harman, who with Dick Turk operated Giant Orange restaurants at Banta Junction, Highway 33 and West 11th Street. “I squeezed a lot of oranges, and we added some sweetener and a half of a lemon,” Johanna recalls. Dave Kaiser, a regular luncheon customer while farming, remembers the Giant Orange manager and head waitress as June. Also identifying the Giant Orange restaurant at Banta Junction were Steve Avila, Evelie Grebil, John Dias, Cynthia San Julian, Florence Drury, Rick Hanson, Karen Corbin, Ron Barbosa, Steve Wampler, Patty Liebes and Robert Garcia.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo shows champagne being poured at a summer garden fundraiser in 1980. Who is in the photo and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
