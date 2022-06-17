Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows four Tracyites getting ready to celebrate July 4 activities in 1975. From left to right: Miss Tracy Cori Hamilton, Mayor Vern Hanson and Dick Towse, Tracy Chamber of Commerce vice president and manager of the Owens-Illinois glass-container factory. The Fourth of July celebration included an airshow at Tracy Municipal Airport organized by Joe Tiago; a pancake breakfast served by the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club; and fireworks fired off at Peter B. Kyne Field at Tracy High by Barney Strong and his crew.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo shows two Tracyites showing a pre-Christmas display in December 1987. Who were they, and what was the display for?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
