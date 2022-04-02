Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” was a photo of the Rev. Roger Granados, who from 1955 to 1965 was director of the Neighborhood House, a Presbyterian Church mission serving mostly Hispanic residents on Tracy’s Southside. He went from here to Arlington, Texas, and then to San Francisco’s Mission District. He later served as executive director of La Cooperative Campesina de California. While in Tracy, he was a member of the Tracy Planning Commission. Identifying his photo was his brother, Hank Granados, longtime Tracy barber, and Olga Barreras. Rev. Granados died at the age of 78 on July 7, 2008, in Upland.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows the filming of a motion picture in Tracy on March 10, 1978. Where was the photo taken and who was the bus driver in the photo? And does anyone recall the name of the movie being filmed?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.